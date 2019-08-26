A drug, alcohol and mental health treatment provider in Akron is drawing a clear (and legal) distinction with a similarly named business that grows and sells medicinal cannabis.

“We are not proponents of medical marijuana,” said Dawn Glenny, chief executive officer of Greenleaf Family Center at 580 Grant St.

Glenny is concerned that local patients looking for help with substance abuse might get confused by Greenleaf Apothecaries, a company planning to grow and process marijuana in Middlefield next year and sell it to patients at dispensaries in Akron, Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Wickliffe.

Glenny trademarked her agency's name, which is often shortened to just Greenleaf. To avoid confusion, her treatment and counseling agency reached an informal agreement with Greenleaf Apothecaries last year. The medical marijuana provider would not put its name on its dispensaries. Instead, they would be branded as The Botanist, a name Greenelaf Apothecaries formally adopted this year from a business partner from New York called Acreage Holdings.

The agreement not only avoided client confusion but “a potential trademark dispute,” according to an email from Suzanne K. Ketler, a trademarks and intellectual property attorney from Roetzel & Andress, which represented the Greenleaf Family Center in the matter.

