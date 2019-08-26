Myers Industries is buying Tuffy Manufacturing Industries, a family-owned Akron tire repair warehouse distributor, to expand its specialty tool business.

Myers, also based in Akron, made the announcement Monday morning. Tuffy distributes tire repair equipment and related supplies.

The sales price was not disclosed. Myers said Tuffy had sales of $20 million for the 12 months through June 30.

Tuffy will operate as part of Myers Tire Supply, according to the company’s news release.That means Tuffy will become part of the the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the U.S. tire, wheel and under-vehicle service industry, according to Myers Industries. Myers also makes polymer products for multiple markets and industries.

Tuffy was founded in 1964 by Lewis and Roslyn Zimmerman, with its first office being the dining room in the couple’s Akron home. In 2014, the growing company moved from its long-time site on Evans Avenue in Akron to a 50,000-square-foot building in Ascot Industrial Park.

Tuffy provides automotive and heavy-duty truck service-related parts, tools and accessories to tire dealers, retreaders and the trucking industry. Myers said Tuffy has established itself as an innovator, market leader and best-in-class solutions provider to customers across North America.

The couple’s son, Steve Zimmerman, took over the business and will stay on to run Tuffy under Myers’ ownership.

“The acquisition of Tuffy aligns with our strategy to grow in key niche markets and focus on strategic account customers,” Dave Banyard, Myers president and chief executive officer, said in a news release. “In line with our transformation plan, this acquisition further positions our Distribution Segment as a leader in the growing commercial auto and truck fleet market.”

The acquisition is expected to immediately have a positive impact on the segment’s EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, margin, he said.

“At a mid-single-digit purchase price multiple, this transaction is a great example of how we intend to deploy our capital for acquisitions and create both near-term and long-term value for our shareholders,” Banyard said.

Shares of Myers Industries were up 24 cents, or 1.6 percent, to $15.36 as of 1:50 p.m. Share prices over the past 52 weeks have ranged from a low of $14.24 to a high of $25.70.