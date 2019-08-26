The Noble County community-based Noble CARES Coalition resumed meetings in August. A wide variety of community and regional organizations comprise the drug coalition, working to address issues associated with the drug problem locally.



Shawn Ray, Noble County health commissioner, opened the meeting with a welcome and partner introductions. The Noble County One Stop shared details on recent meetings related to a workforce grant available in Ohio and administered through the regional Workforce Investment Boards (WIB). Commissioner Brad Peoples will represent the Noble CARES Coalition on the WIB Area 15 Board’s program committee that will help develop guidelines for services.



The Ohio State University Extension office developed a Recovery Resources grant application to submit to the Gulfport Energy Foundation for $5,000 in programming funds. They also provided a draft of a localized Recovery Resources programs and access card. Look for these at the Noble County Fair at the Noble Behavioral Health Choices booth.



Pastor Larry Copley shared that Faith Baptist is developing a local "Celebrate Recovery" ministry. Tracy Anderson is now certified to lead the program. Six of the program’s leaders visited a successful program Celebrate Recovery in Columbus and met with the program’s state representative. Faith Baptist is on target for a January 2020 launch of the free community program that focuses on a 12-step recovery for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. It is a safe place to overcome hurts, hang-ups, and habits.



Shari Rayner, of the Noble County Health Department, shared that Noble County is experiencing an outbreak of Hepatitis A. There have been 10 diagnosed cases since April 1. This is a part of the statewide epidemic that was declared in May of 2018. Local cases mostly all match the high-risk groups cited for Ohio’s outbreak; people who use recreational drugs in any way; people who have direct contact with someone who has Hepatitis A; people who have sex with an infected person; people who were recently in prison or jail; people who are homeless or have unstable housing; or people with chronic liver disease, including cirrhosis, hepatitis B or hepatitis C. The health department has already done community education, inmate vaccinations, went directly to Noble Behavioral Health for some client vaccinations. Handwashing and vaccination are the most effective ways to prevent the spread of the disease.



Tammy Stillion, of Allwell Behavioral Health Services, provided an update on the group’s Quick Response Team (QRT) efforts. Groups of three trained individuals are ready and available to respond to reported overdoses or to referrals from the community for support. She noted there has been one recent overdose and another Noble County resident who fatally overdosed outside of the county. The Quick Response Team is a resource so that individuals know they are "not on their own" when it comes to getting local support for themselves or their family. Family and friends of those suffering from addiction may refer someone by calling the sheriff’s office at 740-732-5631.



Ongoing education and school prevention programs were discussed that include Red Ribbon Week, set for Oct. 20 and plans for continuation of the HOPE and Generation RX curriculum delivered in partnership with staff from OSU Extension and Gillespie’s Drugs. Allwell shared a website of "Start Talking, Partnership for Drug-Free Kids". - https://drugfree.org/article/prepare-to-take-action/. These are materials available for helping talk with your family about drug abuse. Topics target several age groups, parents, family and professionals.



Mishelle Trescott, LPN, with Cedar Ridge Behavioral Health, shared details on the "Maternal & Child Health Program" offering parenting and support. It will serve pre-natal through 1 year of age with a home visit component.



If you would like for Noble CARES’ to present to community groups, contact Shawn Ray at the Noble County Health Department at 740-732-4958. Visit www.noblecountycares.org for details and online resources. The next meeting will be 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Noble County Health Department.



Gwynn Stewart, M.S., is the community development educator for the Noble County office of the Ohio State University Extension.