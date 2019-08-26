The Summit County Sheriff's Office was inundated with books Saturday after putting out a call for donations of reading materials for inmates at the county jail.

Inmate services supervisor Rebecca McCutcheon estimated that the agency collected 7,000 to 8,000 books during a special drop-off event held at the training center in Green. The donations ranged from encyclopedias to educational books to hobby materials.

"There was never a dull moment," she said. "People were dropping off books from a little before 9 until after noon."

The county last week reopened two small libraries at the jail that have been closed for about a decade because of financial cuts. The shelves were largely bare so McCutcheon asked the public for donations.

The Sheriff's Office received so many books on Saturday that there's no need for additional donations right now, she said.

"It was great because people asked what else they can do to help," McCutcheon said about the experience. "I’m going to think about my next project."

The libraries were reopened following a county commission report that recommended several ways to improve inmate services and conditions at the corrections facility on East Crosier Street in Akron.

