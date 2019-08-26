1 Fair fun: The 170th Stark County Fair opens Tuesday in Canton. The fair features farm animals, agricultural displays and of course plenty of fried food. The fair runs seven days.

2 A fall toast: The Pumking Family Reunion starts at 11 a.m. Tuesday as the Southern Tier Brewing Co. in Cleveland welcomes back its fall offerings. The Pumking returns along with Warlock, Cold Pressed Coffee Pumking and Rum Barrel Aged Pumking. There will be flights and samples. The Southern Tier Brewing Co. is at 811 Prospect Ave.



