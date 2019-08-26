Two Akron residents were injured in three shootings over the weekend, Akron police reported on Monday.

On Friday night about 7 p.m., police said a 45-year-old man standing outside his residence on Diagonal Avenue was shot in the buttocks. A handgun was used in the attack, according to reports.

The victim’s injury was not considered life-threatening.

In another shooting about 2 a.m. Sunday, three Akron men leaving an East South Street lounge were shot at while driving away from the business.

A 21-year-old man in the car was hit in the lower back. The Ford Flex he was riding in was hit several times.

The driver took the victim to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he was treated for his injury. The injury was not considered life-threatening.

In another incident involving gunfire, police responded to a call about shots fired in the 400 block of Brittain Road just before midnight Monday.

Officers discovered a bullet hole in the window of a business and several shell casings on the ground.

There were no reports of injuries in the shooting.