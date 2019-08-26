WADSWORTH — The city will use a $314,896 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to help pay for a new 10-year master plan for the Wadsworth Municipal Airport, the Medina Gazette reports.

Wadsworth has hired Crawford, Murphy and Tilly Inc. to develop the plan and conduct a wildlife assessment, the newspaper said. The FAA grant will pay for 90% of the cost.

"It will be about counting deer, groundhogs, and taking a look around to see how plans could affect animals," Flight Services of Wadsworth manager Chad Haller told the Gazette. "We do have a terrible problem with deer and groundhogs. The master plan is a guiding document for any expansions, renovations or maintenance programs that we want to do at the airport over the next 10 to 15 years."

Read the full Gazette report here. To read the full story, go to: https://medina-gazette.com/news/163835/airport-master-plan-on-the-way/.