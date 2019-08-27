Akron-Canton Airport and the Green Drug Task Force are teaming up to install seven emergency naloxone kits in the terminal this summer.

In June, five hotels in Green installed similar kits and trained staff to administer naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal drug, in the event of an emergency.

The program is supported by the task force and paid in part by the Summit County Health Department, which also provides the training to airport staff on how to administer naloxone.

Green Mayor Gerard Neugebauer praised the airport and said that installing the kits shows compassion and understanding.

The naloxone emergency kits cost approximately $250.

The Green Fire Division tracks the number of naloxone uses each year with the City of Green. From 2014 through 2016, the numbers increased steadily with 27 in 2014, 42 to 2015 and 83 in 2016.

In 2016, the task force was formed. An outreach program began in January 2017. Since then, the numbers have declined to 60 uses of naloxone by Green Fire in 2017, 40 in 2018, and 16 year-to-date in 2019.