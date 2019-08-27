A 73-year-old man held a burglar at gunpoint Tuesday morning in Akron's West Hill neighborhood until police arrived at the scene, authorities said.

Akron police said they responded at 5:15 a.m. to a call about a burglary in progress in the 600 block of Crosby Street. When they arrived, they found the suspect being held at gunpoint.

The victim told police that he heard his doorbell ringing several times, but didn't answer the door. Moments later, he heard the suspect yelling in his home.

Thomas Gaffney, 51, of Akron, has been charged with burglary.

It was the second burglary in a short time at the victim's home, police Capt. Dave Laughlin said.