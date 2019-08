The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a bicyclist killed in a collision with a pickup Sunday afternoon in Stow as 56-year-old John Shinosky of Tallmadge.

He died of blunt force trauma to the head and chest, authorities said.

Shinosky was riding a bicycle at the intersection of Call Road and Young Road at 12:59 p.m. when he collided with a pickup, police have said. He later died at Summa Akron City Hospital.

Further details about the accident have not been released.