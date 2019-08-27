A Coventry Township man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder and rape of a local antiques dealer, but his life will be spared.

Michael Olson, under an agreement with prosecutors, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and other charges Tuesday in exchange for not facing the death penalty for the beating death and rape of Mary Kay “Katie” Wohlfarth.

Several of Wohlfarth’s family members and friends spoke in court Tuesday, praising Wohlfarth’s life and hatred of Olson for taking her from them. A few said they think Olson deserved to be put to death.

“You are a selfish, disgusting, hate-filled scourge!” said Jason Adams, a friend of Wohlfarth. “The world is a better place without your evil upon it.”

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Amy Corrigall Jones immediately sentenced Olson to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the penalty agreed upon by attorneys.

Olson, 35, a local handyman, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, rape, gross abuse of a corpse, grand theft of a motor vehicle and trespass in a habitation.

Wohlfarth’s body was found June 19 in a storage unit that Olson rented on East Tallmadge Avenue in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood.

Wohlfarth, 68, also rented a storage unit at this business. Her family had reported her missing hours before police found her body.

A surveillance video showed Olson driving Wohlfarth’s 2012 Kia Sedona minivan from the storage facility. The minivan was found June 20 – the day after Wohlfarth’s body was found – in the 800 block of Whittier Avenue in West Akron.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Wohlfarth died of “blunt force trauma to the head and neck.”

This is a developing story. Read more later today on Ohio.com and in Wednesday’s Beacon Journal.

