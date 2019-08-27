RAVENNA — A former Kent State student was sentenced to 180 days in jail this week for sexually assaulting a women he worked with at the university.

Connor Hendry, 21, pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor, solicitation, a third-degree misdemeanor, and unauthorized use of property, a fifth-degree felony. He was originally charged with rape, among other offenses.

Hendry faced Portage County Common Pleas Judge Laurie Pittman as he read from a prepared statement Monday in court.

“I would like to apologize for my actions,” Hendry said.

“Turn around and tell her that,” Pittman said, indicating where the victim was sitting.

Hendry turned and began crying as he apologized to the woman he is accused of sexually assaulting in April 2018 in a Kent State residence hall, while he was a Kent State student. He continued his apology to the court, choking up and crying.

Pittman sentenced him to 180 days in jail, five years of probation, a $300 fine and ordered him to complete a mental health evaluation. He will also have to register as a Tier I sex offender, Ohio’s least serious designation, for 15 years.

Pittman said the wishes of the victim were a factor in Hendry’s sentencing.

“In most cases like this, you would go to prison,” Pittman told Hendry. “But you have a forgiving victim.”

Hendry is no longer a Kent State student. He is also no longer in the military, which he was serving in during the time of the incident. He is banned from Kent State’s campus and from any contact with the victim.

The Beacon Journal typically does not identify victims of sexual crimes.

The victim said she met Hendry through work at Kent State. She appeared in court, but did not speak. She instead wrote a statement that a victim’s advocate read for her.

In the statement, she said she felt hopeless at points throughout the past year, and that while she has not yet made peace with the actions that happened that night, she hopes to do so some day.

“Connor might have taken a lot away from me that night, but my heart and my character are not things he can take away,” she said.

