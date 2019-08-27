ORRVILLE — Aultman Hospital presents the following free HealthTalks programs during September. Seating for all HealthTalks is limited, and reservations are required. Call 330-754-4508 or sign up at www.aultman.org. Presentations are for educational purposes only and do not in any way constitute professional advice.



Sept. 18: Stroke — Warning Signs and Symptoms will be presented by Jason Bertram, M.D., at Aultman Orrville Hospital at 6 p.m. Initial symptoms of a stroke can occur in someone suddenly. Learn about the warning signs.



Sept. 30: ABCs of Medicare will be presented by a representative from AultCare’s PrimeTime Health Plan at Aultman Orrville Hospital at 6 p.m. Learn what people need to know as they approach Medicare eligibility. This educational meeting will help individuals and their loved ones navigate through the Medicare network as they prepare for tomorrow.