HUDSON — The city Planning Commission on Monday night unanimously approved the first step of the Downtown Phase II project.

The commission signed off on a proposal submitted by Testa Companies calling for the construction of 82 residential units north of Owen Brown Street.

Joel Testa, president of Testa Companies, said he was “glad” that the project received unanimous approval.

“I think the changes [made to the plan] were all good changes as they’ve been throughout the project,” said Testa. “We’re excited to move on to the next step.”

One major change was the addition of 87 on-street parking stalls, as well as some internal stalls in individual blocks.

A handful of residents spoke and offered mixed views about the project. Jessie Flagg Obert told the commission to vote “no” because there are “numerous things we don’t have answers to.”

Bob Drew said people want to have a place to live downtown and told the commission, “We need to move ahead.”

City Council is expected to discuss this plan at its workshop Tuesday, and could potentially vote on the plan as soon as Sept. 3, according to Community Development Director Greg Hannan.

Testa will later submit a proposal for 20 condominiums and then a third application for the office/retail portion south of Owen Brown.

