ORRVILLE — A salon in Orrville sent 80 girls and boys back to school with fresh cuts for their first day last week.

Jasper Robinson opened his shop, Royalty Line N Cuts, on South Main Street from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18 for free haircuts the day before students started back to school in Orrville. Kids were already lined up when Robinson arrived nearly a half-hour before opening.

“It’s an amazing feeling to get a fresh cut and go to school or anywhere and it empowers you. It raises morale,” Robinson said. “I know it because I was a kid that got a fresh cut.”

The stylists saw some of his regular clients but saw even more new clients walking in that day. Outside of Orrville, Robinson saw kids from Rittman, Ashland, Shelby, Canton, Cuyahoga Falls and Mansfield.

Robinson had previously participated in Cut N Up events in Akron and Canton. He received community support from several businesses and organizations in Orrville for his local Cut N Up event including representatives from United Way, Orrville Lions Club and Farmers National Bank, and pizzas donated by Dominos, East of Chicago and Pizza Hut for lunch.

Robinson has tried to give back to every community he’s worked in since he started cutting professionally about four years ago. At that time, he said he decided to turn his life around and enrolled in cosmetology school shortly after defeating a criminal case against him that could have landed him in jail for up to 25 years.

“It changed my life and things have been a lot better for me, and it was a craft I already knew,” said Robinson, who has been cutting hair since he was 9 years old.

He appreciates when he’s able to give advice and share his story with kids who come into the salon, which opened in December 2018, and encourage them to learn from his bad choices in life. He also takes time to listen to his young clients about what they’re going through at home or at school and even receive advice from them.

“So I take the time that they’re in my chair and I use that as my tool to be able to speak to them and make sure they don’t go down the path that I was on,” Robinson said.

His friend Ashley Gray, who also helps him at the salon, said he’s bringing a different atmosphere in his salon unlike anything found elsewhere in the city. Robinson allows his younger clients to help sweep up, play video games, and gives them a place to simply relax.

“He’s bridging the gap. He provides a different experience than any of the other barbers in town,” Gray said.

