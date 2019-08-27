A 44-year-old Windham Township man has been accused of breaking into a Windham Township woman’s home Friday on state Route 305 and sexually assaulting her, according to Ravenna Municipal Court records.

Kevin T. McCauley also is accused of stealing $100 from the residence.

On Saturday, when police found him at a hotel on state Route 14 in Streetsboro, they discovered he had a 1995 Dodge pickup and methamphetamine, according to court records.

He has been charged with burglary, a second-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Friday.