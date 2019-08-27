RAVENNA — A trial date has been set for a Brimfield Township man accused of murdering his wife in their garage in January.

According to court documents, Erik Cunningham, 32, was declared competent to stand trial after two reports were completed regarding his sanity and competency. His trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 21 in Portage County Common Pleas Court.

He was found insane as part of another evaluation and pleaded not guilty due to insanity, but his case will go forward in court.

A second lawyer has also been assigned to the case. David L. Doughten of Cleveland is joining Patricia Smith of Ravenna, who has been handling the case.

On Dec. 31, Cunningham allegedly shot his wife, Lacie Cunningham, in their garage. On Jan. 3, Cunningham turned himself into the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

During an incident on Dec. 30, Lacie Cunningham reported to police that her husband was off his medication for anxiety and depression. Cunningham told police during that visit that he believed Lacie was using a laptop, a Chromebook, a LeapPad, a Roomba and an Android cellphone to surveil him.

His father took him to Coleman Professional Services, from which he was later released.

His attorney was not immediately available to comment.

