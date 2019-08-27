AKRON

Pet food donation drive planned

The 15th annual Celtic Club St. Pet’s Day two-week pet food donation drive benefiting One of a Kind Pet Rescue runs from Sept. 23 through Oct. 6.

Akron residents are asked to donate new dog and cat food and cat litter at any of the city’s 13 fire stations. A large barrel marked with an event flyer will be at each station.

The stations, all located in Akron, are: Station 2, 952 E. Exchange St.; Station 3, 59 S. Maple St.; Station 4, 25 E. Thornton St.; Station 5, 2460 E. Market St.; Station 6, 1685 S. Hawkins St.; Station 7, 541 E. Tallmadge Road; Station 8, 1277 Archwood Ave.; Station 9, 98 Dodge Ave.; Station 10, 2225 Fourth St.; Station 11, 1688 Akron-Peninsula Road; Station 12, 1852 W. Market St.; Station 13, 1544 Brown St.; and Station 14, 766 Brittain Road.

For more information, visit oneofakindpets.com, email thecelticclubofohio.yahoo.com, call One of a Kind Pets at 330-865-6200 or the Celtic Club at 330-867-0485 or visit One of a Kind Pets or the Akron Fire Department on Facebook.

Ward 7 councilman to hold

community meeting

Councilman Donnie Kammer of Ward 7 will hold a community meeting Sept. 10 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Firestone Park Community Center, 1480 Girard St.

Guest speakers include representatives from the Summit County Fiscal Office, which is responsible for setting property values and collecting taxes.

GREEN

Airport to install drug

overdose reversal kits

Akron-Canton Airport and the Green Drug Task Force are teaming up to install seven emergency naloxone kits in the terminal this summer.

In June, five hotels in Green installed similar kits and trained staff to administer naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal drug, in the event of an emergency.

The program is supported by the task force and paid in part by the Summit County Health Department, which also provides the training to airport staff on how to administer naloxone.

Green Mayor Gerard Neugebauer praised the airport and said that installing the kits shows compassion and understanding.

The naloxone emergency kits cost approximately $250.

The Green Fire Division tracks the number of naloxone uses each year with the City of Green. From 2014 through 2016, the numbers increased steadily with 27 in 2014, 42 to 2015 and 83 in 2016.

In 2016, the task force was formed. An outreach program began in January 2017. Since then, the numbers have declined to 60 uses of naloxone by Green Fire in 2017, 40 in 2018, and 16 year-to-date in 2019.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Man accused of sexual

assault and burglary

A 44-year-old Windham Township man has been accused of breaking into a Windham Township woman’s home Friday on state Route 305 and sexually assaulting her, according to Ravenna Municipal Court records.

Kevin T. McCauley also is accused of stealing $100 from the residence.

On Saturday, when police found him at a hotel on state Route 14 in Streetsboro, they discovered he had a 1995 Dodge pickup and methamphetamine, according to court records.

He has been charged with burglary, a second-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Friday.

Man charged with killing wife

declared competent for trial

A trial date has been set for a Brimfield Township man accused of murdering his wife in their garage.

According to court documents, Erik Cunningham, 32, was declared competent to stand trial after two reports were completed regarding his sanity and competency. His trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 21 in Portage County Common Pleas Court.

He had pleaded not guilty due to insanity, but his case will go forward in court.

On Dec. 31, Cunningham allegedly shot his wife, Lacie Cunningham, in their garage. On Jan. 3, Cunningham turned himself into the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

During an incident on Dec. 30, Lacie Cunningham reported to police that her husband was off his medication for anxiety and depression. Cunningham told police during that visit that he believed Lacie was using a laptop, a Chromebook, a LeapPad, a Roomba and an Android cellphone to surveil him.

His father took him to Coleman Professional Services, from which he was later released.

His attorney was not immediately available to comment.