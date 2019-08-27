CANTON — The 2019 Stark County Fair kicks off Tuesday, with the anticipated mix of midway rides and fair food, livestock and other 4-H exhibits, grandstand concerts, tractor pulls, harness racing, demolition derby and plenty of people watching.

The fair runs through Labor Day, with gate admission $7, free for ages 3 and younger if accompanied by an adult. On the fair’s opening and closing days, admission is $5. Friday is kids’ day, with free admission for ages 14 and younger if accompanied by an adult, and a special $10 wristband for rides. Labor Day is also military day, with free admission to military personnel with valid ID. Gates open at 8 a.m. daily, the fair office opens at 9 a.m. and rides start at noon.

Rock ‘n’ roller Ted Nugent, whose hits include “Cat Scratch Fever” and “Dog Eat Dog,” will play a grandstand concert at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Country duo LoCash will play the grandstand on Thursday with Mason Ramsey opening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for these shows, which do not include gate admission, start at $8.50 and can be purchased at StarkCountyFair.com and the fair office.

Other grandstand action includes NTPA-sanctioned tractor pull at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday (tickets $6 and $9), demolition derby at 7 p.m. Sunday ($12) and 4 p.m. Sept. 2 ($10). Tickets don’t include gate admission.

Admission is free to the high-school bands shows in the grandstand Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. (East Canton, Sandy Valley, Alliance, Fairless, Lake, Canton South, McKinley, Hoover, GlenOak) and 7:30 p.m. (Perry, Jackson, Minerva, Northwest, Tuslaw, Marlington, Louisville, Washington). Grandstand admission is also free to harness racing, noon Monday and Tuesday, and Stark County tractor pull, 11 a.m. Saturday.

The free entertainment offerings in the fair pavilion include: Timeless Stark County Fair Band, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday; Wing It, 5 p.m. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday; Fred Astaire North Canton Ballroom, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; Robin Rosenberry, noon and 4 p.m. Thursday; Douglas Domineck, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday; ventriloquist Daniel Jay, noon and 3 p.m. Friday; Randy Velez, 6 p.m. Friday; Larry Notz & Mandolin Dave, noon Saturday; Applied Science Paranormal Ghost Hunters, 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. Sunday.

Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Shows, with free admission, will be offered on the midway at 3 and 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 1, 3 and 6 p.m. Thursday; 12:30, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Sunday; 12:30, 2 and 4 p.m. Sept. 2.

Midway ride wristbands, which include unlimited riding, are $16 regularly, two for $22 on Tuesday, $13 Wednesday before 4 p.m., and $10 from noon to 11 p.m. Friday. Ride tickets are $1.25, with each ride requiring two to five tickets. On Monday from noon to 7 p.m., all rides are $1 each.

Fair parking is free in lots located at the Wertz Avenue and Fourth Street entrances. Courtesy shuttles run from both lots to the fair gates and back from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

For full fair schedules and other information, visit StarkCountyFair.com. The fair office number is 330-452-0621.