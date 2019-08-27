The longtime TGI Fridays on Restaurant Hill in Copley Township has abruptly shut down.

The eatery — one of the original restaurants on the hill off state Route 18 — apparently closed after the end of business Monday.

An employee answering the phone at the Fridays in Green said workers there had no advance notice of the closing, and were fielding lots of phone calls. Some workers from the Copley location apparently are relocating to the Green eatery, at 1039 Interstate Parkway.

The franchisee that operated the Copley Fridays could not immediately by reached for comment.