Cleveland history: Wednesday's Talk & Tours at the Cleveland History Center in University Circle will be Eliot Ness' Cleveland. The talk about crime fighting in post Prohibition in Cleveland will start at 2 p.m. and include a short gallery tour. The activity is included with museum admission.

A concert: Why Don't We along with EBEN will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland. For more about the show, go to Livenation.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Wine down: The Wine Shop at Kirbie's will host its first After School Wines on Wednesday. The wine tastings will be held each Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the shop at 4062 Fishcreek Road in Stow.