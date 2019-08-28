Six local people, including some well-known names, stepped up to buy 10 vacant Akron Public Schools properties last week, according to a list of buyers released this week by the district.

The sales are pending approval by the school board on Sept. 9, and the names of the buyers on the list provided by the auctioneers to the district does not indicate if they are buying on behalf of someone else. Each buyer put down 20% of the final sales price, which includes a 10% buyer's premium, following the auction on Aug. 21.

But plans are already emerging for at least a few of the properties.

The Kirat Community Organization of Ohio Inc., an organization within the Bhutanese community, is slated to purchase the former Bettes Elementary property at 1333 Betana Ave. The organization wants to turn the building into a community center and a temple, representative Naresh Subba said. The local organization had backing from the national Kirat group, which plans to bring Bhutanese people from across the country to use the Chapel Hill facility once renovations are complete.

"It's at the center of the Bhutanese community," he said.

The group, under its president's name, would pay $185,900 if the board approves the sale.

Former Akron City Councilman Ernie Tarle, who was ousted from the council and ran unsuccessfully for school board in 2015, bid to buy the former Goodrich Middle at 700 La Follette St. for $36,300.

Tarle was a co-creator of Leap Frog, a summer learning program. During his quest to gain a seat on the school board, the Akron Beacon Journal reported Tarle owed more than $130,000 in taxes for properties he owned in Summit County. A review of current tax records show the bulk of those taxes have been repaid.

Tarle didn't immediately return a request for comment about what he plans to do with the building.

Thomas Fuller, head of the nonprofit residential builder Alpha Phi Alpha Homes, is the buyer for vacant land at 175 W. Crosier St. at a sale price of $44,000.

The organization will temporarily use the area as a youth soccer field for the teams Alpha Phi Alpha sponsors. In the future, Fuller said, the goal is to develop it into homes.

The group already owns several properties in the neighborhood, he said.

"We've got a lot of investment in the area, and we thought this was a good investment for now and for later," Fuller said.

Local restaurateur Tony Jaber, who owns several properties across the county, is slated to buy an athletic field on North Johns Avenue for $77,000 and the former Hotchkiss Elementary at 33 Dorcas Ave. for $45,100.

The buyer for four properties is listed as Leroy Stowers, who has an Akron address on Canyon Parkway. If approved, Stowers will be buying Goodyear Middle, Lawndale, Smith Elementary and Rankin Elementary for a total of $184,250.

The name listed for the purchase of an adult vocational building at 147 Park St. is Robert Mandala, with a listed address of local company ALCO-Chem, which manufactures industrial cleaning products. That sale price is $66,000.

