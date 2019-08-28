A 53-year-old man told Akron police that he was assaulted by two men and shot in the thigh by one of them Tuesday evening.

The victim was at Princeton Street and Russell Avenue when a green Ford Explorer pulled up beside the man. The driver then left the vehicle brandishing a handgun, according to a police report.

He taunted the victim and the two began to fight, and the gun fell to the ground.

The passenger then left the Explorer and began to assault the victim, the report said.

The driver then picked up the gun and fired one round, striking the victim in his right thigh.

The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound, Akron police said Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. People also can text TIPSCO with tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Tipsters can remain anonymous.