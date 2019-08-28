The city of Akron has closed, or will close, a handful of streets this week for road repair projects.

Kenmore Construction Co. will begin the placement of asphalt on Lovers Lane from Brown Street to South Arlington Street at 9 a.m. Thursday. Access will be maintained for local traffic, Metro buses and emergency vehicles. Other motorists are advised to use the Cole Avenue detour.

The work should be completed by the end of the day Thursday.

Pavement repairs were scheduled to begin Wednesday afternoon on the north side of Gilchrist Road about 150 feet east of Canton Road. The project will close one lane of traffic at a time, starting with the curb lane on Thursday and the left turn lane on Friday.

All lanes should reopen by the beginning of next week.

City engineers also altered a traffic pattern for the concrete pavement repairs on Frederick Boulevard at Vernon Odom Boulevard. The southbound lane is not expected to close during the project. The work is expected to be done Wednesday but northbound traffic will still be detoured along Vernon Odom Boulevard, S. Hawkins Avenue and Diagonal Road until Thursday afternoon or evening.