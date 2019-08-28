GREEN — Seneca Doty treated her grandparents to a special lunch recently.

But she didn’t just take them out to eat. The 19-year-old licensed pilot flew them from Dalton, to McKinley Air, where she recently completed that company’s first college internship.

McKinley Air, at 5400 Lauby Road NW, is a private FBO, or “fixed base operation” for private aircraft.

“We are a concierge for them,” said Jennifer L. Philabaum, McKinley Air’s customer services manager. “We do hotel rentals and any other services the clients might need.”

Doty is a student at Bowling Green State University, where she majors in aviation and Spanish. Her internship consisted of working “the line,” that is, servicing aircraft flown into McKinley Air, and working the customer service desk.

Doty’s love for aviation began early.

“When I was growing up, we had an old aircraft in the backyard, like a tree house,” she said.

The Dalton High School graduate learned how to fly in a Cessna 150.

Philabaum said she met Doty in the spring when she flew into McKinley Air from Wayne County with a female pilot she was shadowing for the day. It was the pilot who suggested the internship.

“We’ve had some part-time students from Akron U and Kent State who worked here because we have partnerships with those schools, but we’d never done an internship,” Philabaum said.

Doty’s line duties included refueling and taking catering out to planes, and learning how to “park” a plane, which involves directing pilots when they land and towing them into and out of hangars.

“I got to see how all of that works,” she said. “Working here has gotten me interested in corporate aviation.”

“It’s a nice blend of customer service,” Philabaum said of Doty’s experience.

“She did fantastic,” said Troy Brindack, the facility’s operations manager. “She was willing to learn, willing to try. She was great at everything she did.”

Philabaum noted the industry has a severe shortage of pilots, and that exposing young adults through internships could be one way to help address the problem.

Entry-level commercial pilots must log a minimum of 1,200 hours of flying experience.

“It’s all about seniority,” Doty said. “I’d like to be able to (work) in this area once I’m able to do so.”

“I brought my 15-year-old niece in to meet Seneca, and she took a lesson at Long’s Flight Aviation School while she was here,” Philabaum said. “I think Seneca is extremely intelligent. I admire that in someone so young and focused.”

Louanne Kiko, McKinley Air’s chief operating officer, said the internship was a great success.

“It’s been a complete delight,” she said. “It’s also great because it highlights the aviation industry for students. She’s been a huge help to us.”

During the Pro Football Hall of Fame festivities, Doty was on duty to help marshal numerous private aircraft arriving for the event.

“It’s important that you have people who are discreet; who aren’t getting star-struck,” Philabaum said.

McKinley Air also services helicopters and handles charter flights for the University of Akron and Kent State University sports teams. They do the ground handling for NFL teams, and service such ride-share companies as NetJets and Flex Jets.

Back in the 1990s, McKinley Air serviced Donald Trump’s private jet. Trump was in town to attend a golf tournament at Firestone Country Club in Akron.

“We really cater to everything,” Philabaum said.

During her internship, Doty was able to log brief some flight time in the copilot’s seat of a Citation jet when she accompanied its pilot on a maintenance flight.

“It was incredible,” she said with a grin.

When she’s home, Doty has the use of a family friend’s plane. She pays for the fuel. Asked what she loves most about being able to fly, she replied, “It’s a completely different perspective up there.”

“I’m like a mama bear when she takes off,” Philabaum said with a laugh. “She’s a breath of fresh air. She’s smart and kind. As a female in the aviation industry, it’s nice to see that.”

