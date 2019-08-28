The Bud Light Victory Fridge is back — and this time Cleveland Browns fans will have a chance to buy one of their own.

Bud Light and the Cleveland Browns are launching a pop-up store next week in Cleveland called B.L. & Brown’s Appliance Superstore that will sell the famous Browns-themed refrigerators.

The store, 1870 W. 25th St., will be open from 1 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The fridges, which come in various sizes, will go for $199.99 to $299.99. There also will be a limited number of full-size Victory Fridges priced at $599.99.

The proceeds will benefit Browns Give Back partners.

Lest you forgot, the Bud Light Victory Fridges were installed last season at bars around Northeast Ohio after the Browns posted a woeful 0-16 record the year before. But those fridges came with a chain and lock. Bud Light promised that the smart-technology refrigerators would magically open when the Browns won their first game, which happened in Week 3.

“Last year, when our Victory Fridges unlocked in bars across Cleveland, it created a local pandemonium in the best way possible,” Bud Light Vice President of Marketing Andy Goeler said in a prepared statement. “Since then, we’ve been hearing from Browns fans who want Victory Fridges of their own, so that was the inspiration behind B.L. & Brown’s Appliance Superstore."

The fridges for sale won't come with a chain and lock. They also won't be stocked with Bud Light, but the beer-maker said anyone who visits the pop-up store will receive a coupon for discounted Bud Light.

Bud Light partnered with WWE wrestler The Miz, a Cleveland native and Browns fan, on an B.L. & Browns infomercial to promote the pop-up store.

“As a hardcore Browns fan, having my own Bud Light Victory Fridge last season was one of the coolest things I’ve ever been a part of and still keeps my Bud Light cold to this day,” The Miz, whose real name is Michael Mizanin, said. “Now with B.L. & Brown’s, I’m pumped to return to Cleveland to celebrate our team and make sure Cleveland is all geared up with cold ones for this season. Go Browns!”

