CANAL FULTON — What does it take to be a good baby sitter?

From safety to business skills, Safe Sitter aims to prepare future baby sitters. The Canal Fulton Fire Department will be offering classes for students in sixth through eighth grades to help them freshen up their first aid skills and become young entrepreneurs.

Capt. Shawn Yerian gets plenty of questions about baby-sitting courses. Community members also frequently inquire about car seat installation and CPR classes.

“We’ve had a lot of inquiries about baby-sitting in the past,” he said. “We knew (Safe Sitter) was a reputable program.”

Made possible by a SummerTime Kids 2019 Grant, 30 students can complete the 5 1/2-hour course at no charge.

Yerian, along with four Northwest Fire Explorers graduates, are instructed to teach the course, which focuses on four key points: safety, child-care, first aid/rescue drills, and life and business skills.

“I want this to be an opportunity for our Explorers to get teaching experience,” Yerian said.

The next class is Saturday with eight students. A class of eight also was held Aug. 17. Additional classes will be announced at a later date. Classes fill up quickly, Yerian said.

Once the 30 spots are filled, he said, the Fire Department will determine if it will host extra classes at a cost or seek additional grant money.

The Fire Department heard about the program after seeing classes offered by Akron Children’s Hospital. Aultman College of Nursing and Health Sciences also offer Safe Sitter courses.