WASHINGTON TWP. — A Canton man was killed early Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 62 in Stark County.

Johnnie E. Owens, 58, was driving a black 2009 Cadillac DTS westbound at 1:40 a.m. when he lost control, traveled off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. He was ejected when the vehicle rolled over.

He was transported to Mercy Hospital by Nimishillen Township EMS and pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital, the patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation.