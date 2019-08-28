The Mary S. and David C. Corbin Foundation has donated $25,000 to the International Soap Box Derby for the new scoreboard at Derby Downs in Akron.

“We would like to thank The Corbin Foundation for its continued support of the Soap Box Derby,” Derby President and CEO Mark Gerberich said in a prepared statement. “This year’s contribution for the scoreboard adds great value to the venue; creates a more fun atmosphere for our fans and provides information for our racers and their families.”

The scoreboard provides real-time race results so racers and spectators can see the times on each individual racer as they cross the finish line. The scoreboard, mounted on the Finish Line bridge, was integrated with the already existing timing system.

The scoreboard also will be used to display short informational messages at the track, ranging from promotion of program partners to safety and weather alerts, the derby said.