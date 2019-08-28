GARRETTSVILLE — Counterfeit money found scattered around Center Street in Garrettsville last week has prompted village police to warn residents and local businesses about the possibility of the bills being used.

Police Chief Tim Christopher said residents reported the bills and police picked up everything they saw.

The bills are all $100 bills, but have clear Chinese marks on the back of the bills and have an odd paper quality, Christopher said. The also have the same serial number. Christopher said they are not good fakes.

Police have has contacted the U.S. Secret Service, which is now handling the situation, he said.

Since then, no more of the bills have turned up, Christopher said.

Anyone who finds one of the counterfeit bills is asked to contact the Garrettsville Police Department at 330-527-5631.