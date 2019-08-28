Gun dealers running background checks before selling a firearm would have more up-to-date information about warrants for violent crimes and civil protection orders against the buyer under a system Gov. Mike DeWine is proposing.

DeWine said during a press conference Wednesday that InnovateOhio will develop a data portal for more than 1,300 local agencies to file those warrants and protection orders. That information then would be funneled to state and federal databases that are used when law enforcement officers run checks during a traffic stop or when a gun dealer sells a firearm.

Key to DeWine’s plan, though, is action by the Ohio General Assembly to mandate that local agencies report that information quickly to the state’s system, he said.

“We have an obligation to make this easy, simple for local government, local officials, to do. We have an obligation for the state to pay for this. The time to act is now. We must work to make this system work better,” DeWine said.

DeWine said the system must be “simple, free and mandatory.”

In June, DeWine announced steps recommended by a task force he convened to study ways to improve Ohio’s warrant system. That task force began its work shortly after The Dispatch reported that showed hundreds of thousands of warrants were unserved in the state.

DeWine said it found at least 500,000 open warrants in Ohio, while only about 217,000 had been entered into a state database. Only 18,117 had been entered into the federal system, he said.

He wants the legislature to require agencies to enter 28 “Tier 1” offenses, including crimes that range from domestic violence to murder, along with domestic violence, stalking and sexual assault protection orders into the system within 48 hours.

The governor, a Republican in the first year of his term, is linking the proposal to a multi-point plan he introduced earlier this month to combat gun violence. DeWine rolled out that plan after a mass shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District.

No bill has been introduced, and a spokesman said final language has not yet been written.

rrouan@dispatch.com

@RickRouan