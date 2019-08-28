Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Chairman, CEO and President Richard Kramer will serve as the keynote speaker for the 2019 Goodyear Executive Leadership Forum at the University of Akron.

He will speak at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Jean Hower Taber Student Union Gardner Theatre. The talk is free and open to the public.

Kramer joined Goodyear in 2000 as vice president of corporate finance. He was appointed CEO in 2010.

“Our students are very fortunate to have the opportunity to learn from and be inspired by the successful leader of one of the world’s most iconic companies," interim dean of the UA College of Business Administration Susan Hanlon said in a prepared statement.

The Goodyear Executive Leadership Forum was established in 1981. Sponsored by the Institute for Global Business in the College of Business Administration in conjunction with Goodyear, past speakers have included presidents and chief executive officers from organizations such as Penske Corp., J.D. Power and Associates, The J.M. Smucker Co., Blue Apron, The Charles Schwab Corp., FirstEnergy and The Sherwin-Williams Co.