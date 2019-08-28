JACKSON TWP. — Two police officers became ill when they inhaled carbon monoxide while checking on the welfare of a man.

The man was found dead Tuesday afternoon inside his car parked in a duplex garage on Castlebar Street NW. The garage was filled with carbon monoxide.

“They were exposed to it when they arrived on scene during a welfare check on the victim,” police Sgt. Steve Johnson said. “They were checked out at a local hospital. It doesn’t appear to be any long-term injury. They were taken out of service for the remainder of the day.”

The Stark County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of death to the man.

Firefighters cleared the garage of carbon monoxide.

“The officers evacuated as soon as they detected CO (carbon monoxide),” Johnson said.

The carbon monoxide did not drift into the other unit of the duplex, according to police.