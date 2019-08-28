Kisling, Nestico & Redick is giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies for the fifth year in a row.

The law firm will hand out 200 backpacks from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday on a first-come, first-serve basis to families across Ohio at its offices. Forty backpacks are available at each office:

• Akron: 3412 W. Market St., Fairlawn.

• Cleveland: 1111 Superior Ave. No. 520, Cleveland.

• Columbus: 2550 Corporate Exchange Drive, Suite 101, Columbus.

• Toledo: 4853 Monroe St. Building B, Suite 3, Toledo.

• Youngstown: 22 E. McKinley Way, Suite A, Poland.

Families are asked to take only one per child.

“We’re excited to continue this annual tradition at KNR by giving away backpacks to children in need," managing partner Rob Nestico said in a prepared statement. "It’s always wonderful to surprise families with this kind of donation and know you’re making a small difference to help kids with a great school year."

Each backpack, valued at $54 and contributed by W.B. Mason, is filled with pencils, pens, notebooks, markers, glue, paper, scissors, crayons and other supplies.

The law firm also participated in an annual Stuff the Bus event and donated 25 backpacks to support the Cleveland Kids in Need Resource Center, which serves children across Cuyahoga County, and handed out 25 backpacks via its Facebook page to families across Northeast Ohio.

The school supply giveaway is part of KNR Cares About Kids, a yearlong campaign allowing the law firm and its employees to give back to the community. Over the past five years, the firm has raised more than $375,000 for local charities and organizations.