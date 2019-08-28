RAVENNA — A Palmyra Township man is accused of attacking and raping a pregnant woman Monday on South Prospect Street, police say.

Frederick Kinker, 25, is charged with first-degree rape and fifth-degree domestic violence.

Police Capt. Dave Rarrick said he is accused of leaving marks all over her body. Kinker and the woman knew each other.

She got away only after she had to leave for work, Rarrick said. The woman went straight to the Ravenna police station to make a report.

Ravenna Municipal Court records said Kinker used an end table to assault the woman. He is being held in the Portage County Jail. A temporary protection order has been filed.