Made here

The Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival runs Friday through Sunday at Hale Farm and Village. The festival boasts some 160 artisans, food and entertainment along with the historic offerings of the site. There will also be Ohio-made beer and wine. Admission is $7 for adults; $5 for kids ages 3 to 12. The farm is at 2686 Oak Hill Road.

Grillin' and chillin'

The Barberton Labor Day and BBQ Fest is Saturday at Lake Anna. There will be free music, kids activities and food available. Fireworks will be shot off at 9:30 p.m.

Musical at Civic

The Akron Civic will host a cabaret-on-the-stage production of "Priscilla — Queen of the Desert" Thursday through Saturday. Tickets are $20. For more, visit akroncivic.com.

Disney classic

This week's free Movies @ Main will feature the new take on the animated Disney classic "Dumbo" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The film will be shown at the Akron-Summit County main library.

Outdoor movie

Summit Metro Parks will be showing the kids' movie "Ice Age" under the stars at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Park Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road in Twinsburg. The movie is free.

Look up

The 2019 Cleveland National Air Show is Saturday, Sunday and Monday at Burke Lakefront Airport in downtown Cleveland. There will be a variety of planes on display along with an airshow overhead that includes the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Tickets are $25 for adults; $16 for kids ages 6 to 11. For more, clevelandairshow.com.