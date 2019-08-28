AKRON

Man tells police he was

assaulted and shot

A 53-year-old man told Akron police that he was assaulted by two men and shot in the thigh by one of them Tuesday evening.

The man said he was at Princeton Street and Russell Avenue when he was attacked by a man brandishing a handgun, according to a police report.

When the gun fell to the ground, another man joined in on the assault, the report said.

The first attacker then picked up the gun and fired one round, striking the man in his right thigh.

The man was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound, Akron police said Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490.

BATH

Elementary school grand

opening is Thursday

The grand opening of Revere’s new Bath Elementary School is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the school, 1246 N. Cleveland-Massillon Road.

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, visitors can tour the 87,000-square-foot building, which will house grades three through five and includes a special mural by local artist Don Drumm. The evening will end with an ice cream social.

There is no parking at the school and very limited parking nearby, so the district will run shuttles from Revere Middle School to the grand opening starting at 5:30 p.m.

Revere's first day is Tuesday.

The old Bath Elementary School with portions built in 1923 and 1967 was demolished this month.

The district is also building a new high school, slated to open for the 2020-2021 school year, and transportation facility and renovating the existing middle school and Richfield Elementary. The work is the result of the passage of a $68.2 million bond issue in November 2016.

CANTON

Man killed in crash

on U.S. Route 62

A Canton man was killed early Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Washington Township on U.S. Route 62 in Stark County.

Johnnie E. Owens, 58, was driving a black 2009 Cadillac DTS west at 1:40 a.m. when he lost control, traveled off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. He was ejected when the vehicle rolled over.

He was transported to Mercy Hospital by Nimishillen Township EMS and pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital, the patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation.

RAVENNA

Man accused of raping,

beating pregnant woman

A Palmyra Township man is accused of attacking and raping a pregnant woman Monday on South Prospect Street, police said.

Frederick Kinker, 25, is charged with rape and domestic violence.

Police Capt. Dave Rarrick said he is accused of leaving marks all over her body. Kinker and the woman knew each other.

She got away only after she had to leave for work, Rarrick said. The woman went straight to the Ravenna police station to make a report.

Ravenna Municipal Court records said Kinker used an end table to assault the woman. He is being held in the Portage County Jail. A temporary protection order has been filed.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Man found incompetent

to stand trial in death

An Akron man has been found incompetent to stand trial for the stabbing death of his girlfriend.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O’Brien recently ordered Jordan Dehaven committed to the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Care mental hospital in Columbus for a year. If his competency is restored, O’Brien asked Twin Valley to notify the court.

O’Brien made her decision after Dehaven was evaluated by two psychologists.

Dehaven, 36, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Police say Dehaven confessed to killing his girlfriend, Amy Rowan, 41, on Sept. 7, 2018. Police found her body in Callaghan's basement with a stab wound. She was wrapped in a blanket, police say.

Dehaven is represented by attorney Kani Hightower.