Buchtel High School’s Class of 1962: Class members' 75th birthday celebration will be held 6-10 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Courtyard Marriott Downtown, 41 Furnace St. in Akron. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and cash bar will celebrate the “Hello, Glad You’re Here” party for $25 per person. On Sept. 14, the celebration will continue with dinner, entertainment, guest speaker and birthday cake for $45. For more information, contact Nancy Cook Daniels at fmdaniels@sbcglobal.net or Fred Gissendaner at fgissendaner@neo.rr.com.

Cuyahoga Falls High School's Class 1951: Will hold its 68th reunion from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Sandy Ben Shelter at Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls. To make reservations, contact Sally (Beall) Hrdlicka at 330-896-1091 or George Derbfuss at 330-688-3008 by Friday.

Cuyahoga Falls High School's Class of 1979: Will celebrate its 40th reunion at Clifford Stadium during the game on Friday and at Roses Run on Saturday. For more information, go to bit.ly/CFHSReunion.

East High School’s Class of 1969: Will celebrate its 50th reunion at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Venue, 10 Tallmadge Circle, Tallmadge. Cost is $50 per person. Cash bar. Also, a tour of East high will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 14. For more details, contact Joe Cotton at 330-289-9231 or email him at Jcotton685@sbcglobal.net.

Firestone High School's Class of 1968: Reunion celebration will start at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Ray’s Place, 25 Ghent Road, Fairlawn. No charge. Free hors d'oeuvres. Cash bar. Sign up to attend via the class' Facebook page at Firestone_High_School_1968 or e:mail taaaak@aol.com.

Garfield High School's Class of 1974: The 45th reunion celebration will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Guy's Party Center, 500 E. Waterloo Road, Akron. If you have not received information in the mail, please contact Caryn at 330-773-5243.

Green High School's Class of 1969: Class members will celebrate their 50th reunion Sept. 13 and 14. Please email Jim Elsey at Jim.Elsey@SPIOhio.com for information.

Kenmore High School Class of 1967: Will have its annual birthday party 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Dietz's-Portage Lakes. Contact Cheryl Gossard Reed at 330-961-7507 (kjreed8502@att.net) or Linda Chapman Winkler at 330-618-0855 (winkler49@aol.com) with questions and visit class Facebook page, Kenmore Cardinals 1967 Seniors, for updates.

North High School's Class of 1954: The 65th-year reunion will be celebrated Saturday at the Fairlawn Country Club, 200 N. Wheaton Road, Akron. There will be a 5 p.m. social hour, class picture taken at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. E-mail questions to 10bebg3@gmail.com.

North High School's Class of 1969: Will celebrate its 50th reunion Sept. 13 and 14 at Danny Boy's Restaurant, 10 Tallmadge Circle, Tallmadge. On Friday, there will be an informal "Meet and Greet. Saturday's reunion party ($50 per person) includes a buffet dinner, live music by Justin Other Band, door prizes, 50/50 raffle, cash bar and more. For more information, contact Elaine Brow Sisak at lanie225@sbcglobal.net or Rosie Steinbrunner Finkel at roseefuture@yahoo.com.

Revere High School's Class of 1964: Will celebrate its 55th reunion Friday-Sunday at the Stanford House in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. There will be opportunities to get together and reconnect with classmates throughout the weekend. Please contact Tammy Tramba Fey at tmfturbo@icloud.com or 330-807-4922 for details.

St. Mary’s Class of 1959: 60th Class Reunion Luncheon will be held noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Hall, 1905 Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls. For details, contact Jerry at 330-929-3756.

Springfield High School's Class of 1969: Will celebrate its 50-year reunion on Oct. 18 and 19. Festivities will begin with a tour of the new high school at 4 p.m. Friday, followed by a get-together at Spins Bowl on Waterloo Road at 5:30 p.m.There will be a golf outing at Raintree Golf Course Saturday morning. Call the pro shop at 330-699-3232 for tee times. The reunion dinner will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Raintree Event Center adjacent to the golf course. Tickets are $45 and include a buffet dinner, soft drinks, music and dancing. Dress is casual. For additional details, send an email to SHSclassof1969reunions@gmail.com.

Springfield High School's Class of 1979: Will celebrate its 40th reunion Sept. 13 and 14 with a school tour, pizza party and football game at 4 p.m. Friday ($10 per person) and a social affair with appetizers and a cash bar at 6 p.m. Saturday at Mogadore Moose Hall ($20). Take a look at the class page on Facebook (SHS79) or email springfieldspartans79@yahoo.com for more information.

Suffield High School Reunion: Anyone who attended or graduated from Suffield is invited to the 13th annual reunion Saturday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Hartville Kitchen. Reservations necessary by Tuesday. For more information, contact Shirley Stayer at 330-472-6122.

Wadsworth-Rittman Hospital: Annual luncheon will be held Sept. 18 at the Galaxy in Wadsworth. This is for past employees and current employees. If you haven’t been contacted please call Karen Sharkey at 330-336-4454 or Bev Luntsford at 330-336-7124. Entree choices are chicken piccata, scrod, meatloaf or Cobb salad. Cost is $17 for each entree. Luncheon is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you have pictures to share please bring them to luncheon.

Waterloo High School's Class of 1969: Will hold its 50th reunion on Sept. 21 at the St. Joe Knights of Columbus Hall in Randolph. Doors open at 5 p.m. with a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. Casual dress, cash bar, music, photo props, memorabilia. Cost is $25 per person. A tour of Waterloo High School will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 20. Contact Mandy McMullen Gillis at 330-633-8466, gillis44260@yahoo.com or Judy Horning Graening at 678-776-3365 for more information.

To submit a reunion notice, please email reunions@thebeaconjournal.com or send it to Reunions, Akron Beacon Journal, 44 E. Exchange St., Akron, OH 44309 by Wednesday at least two weeks before the event.