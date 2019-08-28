Ready, set: Thursday night is the last warmup for fans (and the teams) as the Cleveland Browns play their final preseason game against the Detroit Lions. The action starts at 7:30 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Boo brew: There will be a special tapping of the Ignite the Jack-O-Lantern beer at the Ignite Brewing Company in Barberton on Thursday. The brewing company's pumpkin ale will be offered with Wayne County Fair favorite Lerch's pumpkin donuts.

Down under tunes: The Australian Pink Floyd: All That You Love 2019 will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at MGM Northfield Park in Northfield. For more information, visit Livenation.com or Ticketmaster.com.