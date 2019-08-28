Two Akron men were in critical condition Wednesday afternoon at Summa Akron City Hospital after they were shot earlier in the day.

Akron Police received a phone call at 1:30 a.m. about a man shouting for help on the porch of a Fuller Street home.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the two injured men, one 22 years old and the other 28, with gunshot wounds.

According to the incident report, an older model white Chevy was seen leaving the scene. Police stopped the vehicle at Arlington Street and Clifford Avenue.

The driver and passenger were at the scene of the shooting and their vehicle was struck, with a hole in the rear passenger door and a shattered window.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2TIP, the FBI at 330-535-6156, the U.S. Marshals Service at 866-4-WANTED; or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.