MASSILLON — Officer Ryan Wood was leaving a medical call when he noticed smoke coming from Eighth Street and Commonwealth Avenue NE.

Wood and fellow officers Joseph Williams and Anthony Crabtree, set out to investigate the source of the heavy, dark smoke.

When they arrived at the residence in the 700 block of Commonwealth Avenue NE, they could see the back of the home was engulfed in flames, Wood said.

One of the officers notified dispatch shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, according to a police report. The officers went inside the home and led four people, who were unaware of the burning exterior, and their three dogs to safety.

The entire rescue was recorded by an officer wearing a body camera.

“It went from a standard medical call to next thing we discovered a house was on fire,” Wood said. ” ... It was concerning just because we didn’t know to what extent the fire had reached at that point. As we went upstairs there was smoke beginning to fill.”

On the video, officers can be seen escorting the people out of the home, including a woman who was upstairs. Crabtree then went back into the residence and carried two small dogs outside, and led a third dog to the safety of its owners.

The residents can be heard on the video saying they smelled smoke but were unsure where it was coming from. Wood said the occupants initially figured the smell was coming from a campfire.

“In this situation, the fire was in the back of the residence, so they were able to get in and get them out,” said Lt. Michael Maier, of the Police Department. “That’s not always the case. I’ve been to fires where there’s nothing you can do when you get there.”

According to the Massillon Fire Department, the fire began outside of the home in a trash can near the porch. The majority of the damage was to the exterior of the residence.

While waiting for the Fire Department to arrive, Williams grabbed a hose at the neighbor’s residence and sprayed the side of the home to help extinguish flames.

A smoldering cigarette may have ignited the fire, according to the police report.

“It’s what we do,” Maier said. “Our job is to preserve lives and property the best we can. It’s just one of those things. You see an opening and you take it to preserve life.”

