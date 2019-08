Akron police responded to two calls involving homes being struck by gunshots on Wednesday night.

At about 7:40 p.m., a resident reported his home in the 2200 block of 22nd Street SW in the city's Kenmore neighborhood was hit with a single gunshot, Akron police said Thursday.

The second incident happened about 9:45 pm. in the 1300 block of Hammel Street in the city’s Firestone Park neighborhood.

A resident reported the front of the house was struck by a bullet.