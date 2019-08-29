JACKSON TWP. — Authorities arrested eight people Tuesday as part of a prostitution sting at a local hotel.

Desuan T. Williams. Jr., 25, of Akron was charged with compelling prostitution, a second-degree felony; and a 16-year-old from the Akron area was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Five area women were charged with soliciting for sexual activity, a third-degree misdemeanor, and possession of criminal tools, a first-degree misdemeanor:

Another area woman was charged with soliciting for sexual activity, a third-degree misdemeanor. The Beacon Journal is not naming those charged with misdemeanors.

Jackson Township police announced the charges Thursday, saying it was aided by the FBI, Canton police, Stark County Sheriff’s Office, North Canton police and Wooster police. A news release didn't state which hotel was involved.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed, police said.