Weather



Thursday: Sunny skies and a clear evening. High of 79, low of 62.



Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a rain shower. High 83, low of 59.



Living Word



This weekend, Friday and Saturday, there will be no performance of The Living Word Outdoor Drama in observance of the Labor Day holiday.



The drama will resume Sept. 6. For more information and to check out the calendar of upcoming events, visit www.livingworddrama.org or call 740-439-2761.



Meeting notice



The Village of Lore City regular Council meeting for September will be Sept. 4. For more information or to be placed on the agenda, contact Clerk Sharon Carpenter at 740-260-0558.



Waste Management meeting



The SouthEastern Ohio Joint Solid Waste Management District Board of Directors will meet Sept. 9, at 1 p.m., at Lori's Family Restaurant, Caldwell.



Upcoming fundraiser



The Breaking Free Therapeutic Riding Center will host the fourth annual Duck Derby and Horse Show fundraiser Sept. 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the center’s farm, 2795 N. Moose Eye Road, Norwich.



The event will feature raffles and silent auctions, food vendors and kids’ farm experience. At noon, the Duck Derby race will be followed by the horse show. You can adopt a rubber duck for $5 and the top 10 places will win prizes (need not be present to win). Sponsor opportunities for this event and item donations are needed.Contact Meg with any questions 740-607-8425 or 1bftrc@att.net. www.breakingfreeriding.org



Funds raised will help offset the cost of proving equine therapy through therapeutic riding lessons for individuals with physical, mental, and emotional challenges, Horses for Heroes for US Military Veterans, Family Enhancement programs for foster and adoptive families, horse camps for special education classes and many more activities throughout the year.



Thought of the day



Be not conformed to this world.



Rom. 12:2