A Virginia man claims he found a dead mouse inside a jar of Jif Creamy Peanut Butter.

Jacob Fisher told WTKR-TV in Norfolk, Va., that he discovered the mouse a few weeks ago while making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for himself and his 2-year-old daughter Azalea. He made a sandwich for her and then said he noticed the mouse while making one for himself.

"I ran and grabbed the sandwich from her, and all I could see were little legs and paws and a torso is what made sense to me," he told the television station.

Orrville-based J.M. Smucker Co., which makes Jif, said in a statement that Fisher’s claim that the rodent must have gotten into the jar during the manufacturing process is implausible.

“In our manufacturing process, the jars are processed upside down, air is forcefully blown into them, then they are flipped right side up, immediately filled with peanut butter and sealed. We do this to essentially eliminate the chance a foreign object enters our products,” the company said.

