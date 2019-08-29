WADSWORTH — The Medina Metropolitan Housing Authority wants to break ground in the spring on a $10 million apartment building for low-income renters, the Medina Gazette reports.

The building, called Santee Landing, would be at 451 Seville Road and be the agency's fourth facility in the community, the newspaper said.

The city Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Sept. 9 on the project. The 45-unit building would house one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the newspaper said.

Read the full Gazette report here.