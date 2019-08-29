There's more than just community pride on the line Friday night when the Norton Panthers take on the Barberton Magics to kick off the 2019 high school football season.

Norton Mayor Mike Zita and Barberton Mayor Bill Judge have a friendly bet on the game — billed as the "Battle of 44203."

If Norton wins, Judge has agreed to wear a Norton football jersey to the next Barberton City Council meeting and treat Zita to a chicken dinner.

If Barberton wins, Zita has greed to wear a Barberton jersey to the next Norton City Council meeting and treat Judge to a chicken dinner.

The mayors say the bet is all in good fun.

"So, come on Norton City Schools — Norton, Ohio … I don’t look good in purple!" Zita said in a prepared statement.

The game is at 7 p.m. at the Norton stadium, 3930 S. Cleveland Massillon Road.

The neighboring communities also are battling in a "Food Fight" to benefit the Barberton Area Community Ministries Food Bank. Non-perishable items can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Summit Mennonite Church, 939 Norton Ave. Items also can be donated at the game.