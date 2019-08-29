AKRON

Residents report homes

struck by gunshots

Police responded to two calls involving homes being struck by gunshots on Wednesday night.

At about 7:40 p.m., a resident reported his home in the 2200 block of 22nd Street Southwest in the city's Kenmore neighborhood was hit with a single gunshot, Akron police said Thursday.

The second incident happened about 9:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Hammel Street in the city’s Firestone Park neighborhood.

A resident reported the front of the house was struck by a bullet.





Foundation donates $25,000

to Soap Box Derby scoreboard

The Mary S. and David C. Corbin Foundation has donated $25,000 to the International Soap Box Derby for the new scoreboard at Derby Downs in Akron.

“We would like to thank The Corbin Foundation for its continued support of the Soap Box Derby,” Derby President and CEO Mark Gerberich said in a prepared statement. “This year’s contribution for the scoreboard adds great value to the venue; creates a more fun atmosphere for our fans and provides information for our racers and their families.”

The scoreboard provides real-time race results so racers and spectators can see the times on each individual racer as they cross the finish line. The scoreboard, mounted on the Finish Line bridge, was integrated with the already existing timing system.

The scoreboard also will be used to display short informational messages at the track, ranging from promotion of program partners to safety and weather alerts, the derby said.

COLUMBUS

Yost approves language

for referendum petition

Supporters of the bid to place a referendum on the 2020 ballot to repeal House Bill 6 — the ratepayer-financed bailout of Ohio's pair of nuclear power plants — soon can begin gathering signatures on petition forms.

After rejecting the first attempt at wording as inaccurate Aug. 12, Attorney General Dave Yost approved the summary language for petitions as "fair and truthful" Thursday.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose still must certify 1,000 of the 2,246 signatures submitted with the petition language as valid before the petition drive can begin. LaRose's office faces a Friday deadline to certify the signatures.

A group opposed to House Bill 6 — Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts — needs to obtain the valid signatures of 265,774 registered voters by Oct. 21 to place a referendum before voters on the November 2020 ballot.

Signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine, the measure will impose an 85-cent monthly charge on residential electricity bills to generate $150 million a year to subsidize the Lake Erie plants owned by Akron-based FirstEnergy Solutions. The bankrupt company threatened to close the plants without a subsidy.

STARK COUNTY

Authorities make prostitution

arrests in Jackson Township

Authorities arrested eight people Tuesday as part of a prostitution sting at a hotel in Jackson Township.

Desuan T. Williams. Jr., 25, of Akron was charged with compelling prostitution, a second-degree felony; and a 16-year-old from the Akron area was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Five area women were charged with soliciting for sexual activity, a third-degree misdemeanor, and possession of criminal tools, a first-degree misdemeanor:

Another area woman was charged with soliciting for sexual activity, a third-degree misdemeanor. The Beacon Journal is not naming those charged with misdemeanors.

Jackson Township police announced the charges Thursday, saying it was aided by the FBI, Canton police, Stark County Sheriff’s Office, North Canton police and Wooster police. A news release didn't state which hotel was involved.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed, police said.

WOOSTER

Area professor receives

grant to study mosquitoes

A College of Wooster professor has received a $325,000 National Institutes of Health grant to study a protein in the seminal fluid of male mosquitoes.

Laura Sirot, associate professor of biology, hopes to be able to identify potential targets for mosquito control. The adipokinetic hormone (AKH) protein serves as an important regulator of physiology and behavior in insects.

“With the tremendous global impact of mosquito-borne diseases on human health, new approaches for mosquito control are desperately needed," Sirot said in a prepared statement. "The diseases caused by these mosquito-transmitted viruses are estimated to affect hundreds of millions of people worldwide and to kill tens of thousands annually.

“Although there has been progress on vaccine development, there are no cures for these diseases. Therefore, control efforts focused on preventing bites and meeting the demand for alternative, novel insecticides, instead of existing insecticides that mosquitoes may have become resistant to, has spurred this study.”