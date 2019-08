Summit County Sheriff Steve Barry will hold his annual "Steak-Out" fundraiser from noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, 2610 Ley Drive, Akron.

There will be steaks cooked on the grill, with side dishes, dessert, and water, pop, and beer. There also will be live music from 2 to 6 p.m. The cost is $40 per person.