COVENTRY TWP. — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers got a fright Wednesday night when they found a dead body in the back of a sport utility vehicle during a traffic stop.

But no worry, the two men work at a West Virginia funeral home and were legally transporting the body, Beacon Journal/Ohio.com news partner News 5 Cleveland reports.

But the patrol said one of the men was found in possession of methamphetamine. He was cited.

The men were permitted to continue with their trip, News 5 Cleveland reports.

Troopers stopped the vehicle at 11 p.m. on South Arlington Street at Krumroy Road.

